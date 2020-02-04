Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

