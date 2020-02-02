Standex Int’l (SXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) is scheduled to be posting its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Standex Int’l to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standex Int’l to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SXI opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $83.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

