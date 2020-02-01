Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives