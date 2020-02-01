Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shares Gap Down to $166.35

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.51, but opened at $166.35. Stanley Black & Decker shares last traded at $162.75, with a volume of 2,393,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

