Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s share price traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), 143,229 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 412,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

