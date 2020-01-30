Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.32

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.32 and traded as high as $39.08. Stantec shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 140,336 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?