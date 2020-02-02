Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading 2.1% Higher

Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, 268,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 388,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 24.83 and a current ratio of 25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.52 million and a P/E ratio of -43.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

