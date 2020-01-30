Starbucks Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 845,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

