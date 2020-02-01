Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.64 billion to $28.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 11,692,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,160. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

