Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 279,842 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 20,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,574,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,160. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

