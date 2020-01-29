Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,856,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

