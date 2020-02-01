Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,509,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. Starbucks has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

