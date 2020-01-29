Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.1-28.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.41 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weeden restated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,856,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. Starbucks has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?

