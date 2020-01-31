Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

SBUX opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

