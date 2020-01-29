State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,287,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 21,541.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 868.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in State Street by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com