Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 845,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

