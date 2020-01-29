Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Stepan reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

SCL traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 821 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stepan by 322.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stepan by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

