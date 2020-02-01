Stephen J. Luczo Sells 5,000 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel