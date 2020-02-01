Stephens Boosts CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target to $48.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. CIT Group has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.05%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

