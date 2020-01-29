Stephens Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $144.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $136.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.63.

AXP stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.86. 833,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,169,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

