Stephens Lowers Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $330.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $345.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $265.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

