Stephens Upgrades Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) to “Overweight”

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CVTI opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

