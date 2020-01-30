Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

STL stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?