Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STL. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of STL opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

