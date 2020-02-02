Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 114,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com