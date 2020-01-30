STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, approximately 474 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57.

About STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

