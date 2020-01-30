Steven K. Young Sells 219 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $21,052.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Steven K. Young sold 233 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $20,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Steven K. Young sold 240 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $20,995.20.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

