Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Update

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SHOO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 3,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,503. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

