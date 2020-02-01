Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $961,960. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after buying an additional 683,722 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steven Madden by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Steven Madden by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

