Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00.

Slack stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $27,347,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $263,631,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $15,848,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

