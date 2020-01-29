SThree (LON:STHR) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STHR. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 401 ($5.27).

Shares of LON STHR opened at GBX 341 ($4.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.55. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.10 ($4.55).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

