SThree plc Declares Dividend of GBX 10.20 (LON:STEM)

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.85) on Tuesday. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 328 ($4.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 379 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $489.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

In other SThree news, insider Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

Separately, HSBC raised their price target on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

