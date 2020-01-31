Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

In other news, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,726.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

