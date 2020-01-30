Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.

In other news, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,726.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,064 shares of company stock worth $2,755,557. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

