Stifel Nicolaus Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $15.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $108,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

