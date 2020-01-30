Stifel Nicolaus Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $820.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $829.61.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $877.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.28. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $519.09 and a 12-month high of $887.60.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

