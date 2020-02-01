Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.29. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $917,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,037 over the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 240.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 394,407 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?