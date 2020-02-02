STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Down 5.6%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.85, approximately 3,343,786 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,711,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,376 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $3,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?