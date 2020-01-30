Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Board of Directors

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

