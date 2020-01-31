Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on FGL (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,319% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FGL in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FGL in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FG. TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of FG stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

