Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,135% compared to the average volume of 452 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $4,860,278 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,890. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $123.87 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.60.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

