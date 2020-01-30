Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Dynatrace Call Options (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the typical daily volume of 537 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 94,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,082. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?