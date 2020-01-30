Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gold Fields Put Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 819 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 964% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,797,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 454,046 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 370,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,619. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64 and a beta of -1.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

