Stock Traders Buy High Volume of J2 Global Put Options (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,150 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCOM. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

