Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Noble Energy Put Options (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 25,172 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,108 put options.

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 7,030.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,621 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after buying an additional 761,256 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 572,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

