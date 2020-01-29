Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,264 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,972% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

