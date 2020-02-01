Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,792 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,455% compared to the typical volume of 193 put options.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 74,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 11,748 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $463,811.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,302. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

