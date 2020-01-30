Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Extreme Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,618 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,689% compared to the typical volume of 370 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 2,649,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

