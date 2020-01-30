Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Pampa Energia Call Options (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,339 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,430% compared to the average daily volume of 132 call options.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.65 million. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 197.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 299.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 284,521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 42.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth about $10,492,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 896.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

