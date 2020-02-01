Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 899 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 121,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

